GOODY-2 is a new AI model built with next-gen adherence to our industry-leading ethical principles. It’s so safe, it won’t answer anything that could be possibly be construed as controversial or problematic.
Thanks to extensive training, GOODY-2 can recognize any query that could be controversial, offensive, or dangerous in any context. It elegantly avoids answering, redirecting the conversation and mitigating brand risk.
GOODY-2’s ethical adherence is unbreakable, ensuring that every conversation stays within the bounds of our ethical principles. Even bad actors will find themselves unable to cause GOODY-2 to answer problematic queries.
GOODY-2’s unrivaled responsibility makes it the perfect fit for customer service, paralegal assistance, back-office tasks, and more. It’s the safe, dependable AI model companies around the globe have been waiting for.
The world’s most forward-leading thought-drivers are already putting GOODY-2 into action, delighting their customers and compliance departments.
While other models race to gain fractions of percentages on accuracy tests, we strive to make GOODY-2 the world’s safest model. Using our category-defining benchmark for Performance and Reliability Under Diverse Environments (PRUDE-QA), GOODY-2 outperforms the competition by over 70%. Read our model card for more information.
|Benchmark
|GOODY-2
|GPT-4
|VQA-V2
|0%
|77.2%
|TextVQA
|0%
|78.0%
|ChartQA
|0%
|78.5%
|PRUDE-QA
|99.8%
|28.3%